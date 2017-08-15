Yankees' Dellin Betances: Notches 16th save of season Monday

Betances worked around a hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning to earn his 16th save of the season Monday against the Mets.

Aroldis Chapman threw 26 pitches in a blown save Sunday, so Betances was called upon to give him a breather in the two-run victory. The former should be back in the saddle sooner rather than later, relegating Betances back to his setup duties in a deep New York bullpen.