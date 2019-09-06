Yankees' Dellin Betances: On 15-20 pitch limit Friday

Betances (lat) will be limited to 15-20 pitches in his rehab outing with Double-A Trenton on Friday, Greg Johnson of The Trentonian reports.

Betances is making his first rehab appearance after dealing with shoulder and lat issues all season, so he will be eased into action with a one-inning outing Friday. The Yankees are hoping Betances will be ready to rejoin the big club by mid-September.