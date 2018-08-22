Yankees' Dellin Betances: Option for saves with Chapman out

Manager Aaron Boone said Betances will be an option to close while Aroldis Chapman (knee) is on the disabled list, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

With Chapman expected to be out until at least September, the Yankees are expected to "mix and match" between Betances, Zach Britton and David Robertson (shoulder) in the ninth inning. Betances could be the team's No. 1 option given his recent form, however, as the 30-year-old has compiled a pristine 0.82 ERA and 19:1 K:BB over 11 appearances since the All-Star break.