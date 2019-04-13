Yankees' Dellin Betances: Out another 6-to-7 weeks

Betances will receive a cortisone shot Saturday to help with a bone spur and inflammation in his right shoulder. He'll be shut down from throwing for three weeks and won't have a chance to return until late-May, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Betances suffered a setback during Thursday's simulated game, and an MRI confirmed that he'll need to remain on the injured list for nearly two more months. This is devastating news for the Yankees, who continue to be plagued by injuries early in the 2019 campaign.