Yankees' Dellin Betances: Picks up one-out save
Betances picked up his first save of the season Saturday against the Orioles, striking out the only batter he faced in Game 2 of the doubleheader.
Tommy Kahnle initially took over in the ninth inning with the Yankees up 5-0, but manager Aaron Boone was forced to turn to Betances after Kahnle was unable to close the door, allowing one run on three hits before getting the hook with two outs. Betances needed just five pitches to strike out Caleb Joseph and secure the win for New York. He's now allowed just one run since the All-Star break (12.1 innings), compiling an impressive 0.73 ERA and 22:1 K:BB over that stretch. The Yankees figure to continue to use a closer-by-committee approach with Aroldis Chapman (knee) on the disabled list, mixing and matching between Betances, Zach Britton and David Robertson (shoulder) in the ninth inning.
