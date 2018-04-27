Yankees' Dellin Betances: Picks up win Thursday
Betances (1-1) picked up the win after striking out the side in a scoreless inning Thursday against the Twins.
Betances looked like his old self Thursday, as the big righty needed just 13 pitches -- 11 of which were strikes -- to sit down the heart of the Twins' order (Brian Dozier, Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano). It marked just the second time in 10 appearances this season he kept the bases clear. Hopefully Betances is moving past the early season struggles, and tough luck, that is responsible for his 5.40 ERA.
