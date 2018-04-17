Yankees' Dellin Betances: Pitches scoreless frame Monday

Betances worked a scoreless inning in Monday's 12-1 win over the Marlins, giving up a hit and striking out two batters.

It was a little surprising to see Betances out there in the ninth inning while the Yankees held an 11-run lead, but manager Aaron Boone may just have wanted the right-hander to regain some confidence in a low-leverage spot after having been blitzed for three runs on five hits in his previous appearance Friday in Detroit. Betances worked around a harmless two-out single to retire the side on 15 pitches, with 11 going for strikes. While Betances continues to whiff batters at a prolific rate and hasn't experienced the significant walk issues that marred his 2017 campaign, he carries a 7.04 ERA through seven appearances. That mark is due in no small part to his .533 BABIP, along with the fact that all three of the flyballs he has yielded have gone over the fence.