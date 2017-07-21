Yankees' Dellin Betances: Pitches scoreless inning in win
Betances struck out one and allowed a hit en route to pitching a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's win over the Mariners.
With the acquisition of David Robertson, Betances' role as a setup man appeared to be in a bit of jeopardy. While manager Joe Girardi could end up using a mix-and-match approach, the fact that Betances was called upon in a 2-0 game suggests that he'll keep seeing opportunities in the eighth inning going forward. Though he struggled heading into the All-Star break, the time off seems to have gotten the 29-year-old back into form, as he's struck out seven in four shutout innings in the last week.
