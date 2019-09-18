Play

Yankees' Dellin Betances: Placed on 60-day injured list

Betances (Achilles) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The move is purely procedural, as Betances had already been ruled out for the season with a torn left Achilles. Shoulder, lat, and Achilles issues held him to just two thirds of an innings all season, his final one before free agency. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Yankees to activate Giancarlo Stanton (knee) from the 60-day injured list.

