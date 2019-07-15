Yankees' Dellin Betances: Plays catch Monday

Betances (lat) played catch Monday, completing 25 throws from approximately 60 feet, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

The flat-ground session Betances' first throwing of any kind since early June, when he was shut down after developing a low-grade lat strain. Because the injury is linked to the shoulder issue that had sidelined him since spring training, Betances' rehab program is expected to last multiple weeks before the Yankees contemplate activating him from the 60-day injured list. Betances' velocity reports more so than his results in any minor-league action will bear watching once he advances to pitching in games.

More News
Our Latest Stories