Yankees' Dellin Betances: Ready for mound work
Manager Aaron Boone said Betances (shoulder) could resume throwing off a mound Monday or Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Betances has been limited to throwing off flat ground for much of May, though he's increased his distance with each successive session. With the right-hander apparently making it through the light throwing without any setbacks, he'll take a significant step forward by getting back onto the mound for the first time since early April. If he incurs no further hiccups in his recovery from the right shoulder injury, Betances could be ready to rejoin the big-league bullpen at some point in June.
