Yankees' Dellin Betances: Records eighth save of 2017
Betances recorded his eighth save of the season in Thursday's win against the Mets.
With Aroldis Chapman (hamstring) unavailable Thursday, it was up to Betances to close the door on the Mets, who had gotten within two after Curtis Granderson's grand slam with no outs in the ninth. While it is possible Chapman will avoid the disabled list, look for Betances to continue getting save opportunities as Chapman and the Yankees consider moving their current closer to a different role due to his recent struggles.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Will not be available out of pen Friday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Notches 16th save of season Monday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Pitches scoreless inning in win•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Walks in winning run Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Allows four runs to Astros in loss•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Implodes in save opportunity•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...