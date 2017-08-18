Yankees' Dellin Betances: Records eighth save of 2017

Betances recorded his eighth save of the season in Thursday's win against the Mets.

With Aroldis Chapman (hamstring) unavailable Thursday, it was up to Betances to close the door on the Mets, who had gotten within two after Curtis Granderson's grand slam with no outs in the ninth. While it is possible Chapman will avoid the disabled list, look for Betances to continue getting save opportunities as Chapman and the Yankees consider moving their current closer to a different role due to his recent struggles.