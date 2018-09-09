Yankees' Dellin Betances: Records third save
Betances allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save of the season Saturday against the Mariners.
Betances allowed the winning run to reach base but managed to end the game with two strikeouts while the bases were loaded. While it wasn't his sharpest effort, he has been solid in the closer role outside of one poor outing in which he allowed two home runs and three earned runs. As a result, he should continue to see the majority of the save opportunities while Aroldis Chapman (knee) is sidelined.
