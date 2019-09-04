Yankees' Dellin Betances: Rehab starting Friday
Betances (lat) will begin a rehab assignment for Double-A Trenton on Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The appearance will be Betances' first, as he's been dealing with shoulder and lat issues since spring training. He won't have much time to make a significant fantasy impact this season, especially in a non-closing relief role, but he appears to be on track to make at least a few appearances before the end of the regular season.
