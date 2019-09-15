Yankees' Dellin Betances: Returns from injured list
Betances (lat) was activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Betances is finally ready for his season debut after battling shoulder and lat issues since mid-March. He recorded a 4:2 K:BB while allowing one earned run in three rehab innings. He dominated hitters to the tune of a 2.70 ERA and a 42.3 percent strikeout rate last season, though he may not be at his full effectiveness right away following such a long absence.
