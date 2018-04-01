Yankees' Dellin Betances: Roughed up in first two outings

Betances was handed the loss Saturday against the Blue Jays after serving up two runs on three hits and walk over two innings. He struck out four batters in the outing.

Betances entered the game with the score knotted at 3-3 and served up the go-ahead home run to Yangervis Solarte in the eighth inning. It was the second home run he allowed in as many outings this season, continuing a trend of what had plagued him last September. Additionally, Betances was unable to control the run game, allowing four stolen bases -- including three by Kevin Pillar -- during his brief time on the mound. The two rough appearances to begin the season won't result in Betances falling out of the setup ranks just yet, but manager Joe Girardi could look to rest the big righty for a few days and lean more heavily on David Robertson, Chad Green and Tommy Kahnle to form the bridge to closer Aroldis Chapman.