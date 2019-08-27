Yankees' Dellin Betances: Scheduled to face hitters Wednesday
Betances (lat) will pitch to hitters Wednesday and could begin a rehab assignment soon thereafter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Betances recovered well from his recent simulated game and will toss another Wednesday. A minor-league rehab assignment may be on the horizon if he makes it through that session without experiencing any setbacks. The Yankees are hopeful that Betances can return in mid-September to bolster the bullpen as the team gears up for the playoffs.
