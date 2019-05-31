Yankees' Dellin Betances: Set for another bullpen

Betances (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Sunday before the Yankees determine the next step in his rehab, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The bullpen session will be Betances' third throwing session off a mound, and the presumed next step is live batting practice. The team has yet to offer an official timeline for his return, but if all goes well the 31-year-old could be activated sometime in June.

More News
Our Latest Stories