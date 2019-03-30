Yankees' Dellin Betances: Set for bullpen session

Betances (shoulder) is slated to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Betances opened the season on the 10-day injured list after experiencing diminished velocity in spring training, which was later attributed to an inflamed right shoulder. His ability to resume mound work suggests Betances is progressing well, but he'll need to test out his shoulder at least a couple times in simulated or minor-league rehab games before an activation from the IL can be considered imminent.

