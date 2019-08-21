Yankees' Dellin Betances: Set for long side session
Betances (lat) will throw a long side session Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The scheduled session comes after Betances pitched off the mound thrice in the last week. He has been ramping up his rehab in hopes of rejoining the Yankees in September.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Feels good after bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Could resume mound work Monday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Weeks away from mound work•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Mound work next week•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Extends throwing to 90 feet•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Plays catch Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start