Yankees' Dellin Betances: Set to increase throwing distance
Betances (shoulder) plans to stretch out his throwing distance off flat ground to 110 feet Tuesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Betances felt good after making approximately 50 throws from 90 feet Sunday, making him confident he'll be able to take another step forward in his rehab during the upcoming week. The right-hander remains without a clear timeline to return from the 60-day injured list and will likely need to complete a multi-appearance minor-league rehab assignment before his activation can be considered imminent.
