Yankees' Dellin Betances: Shifts to 60-day IL

Betances (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Betances had been on the 10-day IL all season and earlier in the week ruled himself out to return before the end of May. With that in mind, the move to the 60-day IL is merely a formality and won't have any bearing on his recovery timeline. Nestor Cortes was added to the 40-man roster in his stead and was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace the demoted Jake Barrett in the bullpen.

