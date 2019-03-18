Yankees' Dellin Betances: Struggling with velocity

Scouts that observed Betances during his one-inning appearance in Sunday's 7-3 exhibition win over the Phillies clocked his fastball between 87 and 91 miles per hour, George A. King III and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.

Though Betances struck out Bryce Harper as part of a perfect, eight-pitch frame, the reliever expressed dissatisfaction with his velocity, stating afterward that he is "still not where I want to be with the arm strength." Betances noted earlier in camp that he usually takes a while to ramp up every spring and doesn't expect to flirt with triple digits on the radar gun until May, so the right-hander's ratios could be a little less stable than usual in the first month of the season.