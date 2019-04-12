Yankees' Dellin Betances: Suffers possible setback

Betances' simulated game did not go well Thursday, so he'll undergo another MRI on his inflamed shoulder, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The injuries just keep mounting in the Bronx. Betances had been working his way back after opening the season on the injured list but may now see his return delayed. A clearer picture should emerge following the MRI.

