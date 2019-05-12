Yankees' Dellin Betances: Throwing from 60 feet
Betances (shoulder) was throwing off flat ground from 60 feet Sunday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Betances began his throwing program last week and is set to progress to throwing from 75 feet once the team returns from this weekend's series at Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old shifted to the 60-day injured list earlier in the week and won't be rejoining the Yankees before the end of May.
