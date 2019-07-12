Yankees' Dellin Betances: Throwing program set

Betances (lat) is scheduled to begin his throwing program Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone previously said he expected Betances to resume throwing last week, but he ended up requiring a bit more rehab work. The 31-year-old was shut down in mid-June with the right lat strain while rehabbing from a right shoulder impingement, and he'll likely spend most of July building up his arm strength given his season-long absence.

