Yankees' Dellin Betances: Throws from 100 feet

Betances (shoulder) threw from 100 feet Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Betances was able to increase his throwing distance Monday after coming away feeling good from a Sunday session where he was throwing from 90 feet. Per Hoch, the hard-throwing righty still doesn't have a timetable for when he'll be allowed to throw from a mound and work toward a rehab assignment, but said he is still hoping to return to the Yankees' bullpen sometime in June.

