Yankees' Dellin Betances: Throws from 100 feet
Betances (shoulder) threw from 100 feet Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Betances was able to increase his throwing distance Monday after coming away feeling good from a Sunday session where he was throwing from 90 feet. Per Hoch, the hard-throwing righty still doesn't have a timetable for when he'll be allowed to throw from a mound and work toward a rehab assignment, but said he is still hoping to return to the Yankees' bullpen sometime in June.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Set to increase throwing distance•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Extends throwing to 90 feet•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Throwing from 60 feet•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Improving but not close to return•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Will begin throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start