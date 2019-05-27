Yankees' Dellin Betances: Throws off mound

Betances (shoulder) threw 25 pitches off a mound Monday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Betances has been out all season while dealing with shoulder inflammation. He threw only fastball in Monday's session, but it's still progress to see him throw off a mound after previously being limited to flat-ground work. He's tracking towards a return sometime in June.

