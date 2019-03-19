Yankees' Dellin Betances: Ticketed for IL to open year

General manager Brian Cashman said Betances is dealing with a shoulder impingement and will begin the season on the injured list, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Betances recently told the Yankees he wasn't at full strength, which -- along with his display of diminished velocity -- prompted the team to send him for an MRI. It's unclear how long the issue will keep the right-hander sidelined at this point, but Cashman said he doesn't believe Betances' absence will be an extended one, according to Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger. Betances will take anti-inflammatories and rest for at least one week before being reevaluated. In his absence, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Chad Green will effectively split setup duties.

More News
Our Latest Stories