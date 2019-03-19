Yankees' Dellin Betances: Ticketed for IL to open year

General manager Brian Cashman said Betances is dealing with a shoulder impingement and will begin the season on the injured list, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Betances recently told the Yankees he wasn't at full strength, which -- along with his display of diminished velocity -- prompted the team to send him for an MRI. It's unclear how long the issue will keep the right-hander sidelined at this point, but Cashman said he doesn't believe Betances' absence will be an extended one, according to Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger. Betances will take anti-inflammatories and rest for at least one week before being reevaluated. In his absence, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino and Chad Green will effectively split setup duties.