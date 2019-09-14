Yankees' Dellin Betances: To be activated Sunday
Betances (lat) will be activated prior to Sunday's game in Toronto, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
He completed his final rehab appearance Friday and is flying to Toronto to join the team for the final game of this weekend's series. Betances gave up one run while striking out four and walking two in three innings during his rehab assignment. He should assume a high-leverage role fairly quickly in preparation for the postseason.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Final rehab appearance Friday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Hoping for one more rehab outing•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Next rehab outing coming Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Expects to pitch again in Double-A•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: On 15-20 pitch limit Friday•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Rehab starting Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...