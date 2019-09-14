Yankees' Dellin Betances: To be activated Sunday

Betances (lat) will be activated prior to Sunday's game in Toronto, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

He completed his final rehab appearance Friday and is flying to Toronto to join the team for the final game of this weekend's series. Betances gave up one run while striking out four and walking two in three innings during his rehab assignment. He should assume a high-leverage role fairly quickly in preparation for the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories