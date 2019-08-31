Yankees' Dellin Betances: Tossing to hitters Saturday, Monday
Betances (lat) is scheduled to throw to hitters Saturday in Tampa and Monday in New York, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.
Betances has thrown two sessions to live hitters in the last week and will throw two more before a determination is made regarding the next step in his rehab process. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Yankees by the second week of September.
