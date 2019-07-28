Yankees' Dellin Betances: Weeks away from mound work

Betances (lat) is likely a few weeks away from throwing off a mound, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Skipper Aaron Boone stated Saturday that Betances could resume mound work sometime next week, but following Sunday's matchup, he revealed that he misspoke and that Betances likely wouldn't get on a mound for a couple of weeks.

