Yankees' Dellin Betances: Whiffs two in 2019 debut
Betances struck out both batters he faced in Sunday's tilt with the Blue Jays.
Betances, making his season debut after a lengthy recovery from shoulder and lat injuries, came on in the fourth inning and made quick work of Toronto, needing a mere eight pitches to strike out Reese McGuire and Brandon Drury. The 31-year-old figures to be eased back into action slowly as he hurled only three rehab innings prior to joining the Yankees. Betances' primary focus is reestablishing his velocity; his fastball topped out at 95 mph Sunday, a significant downturn from the triple-digits he was hitting last season.
