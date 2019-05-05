Yankees' Dellin Betances: Will begin throwing program

Betances (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a throwing program Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The reliever hasn't pitched this season with an inflamed right shoulder, and suffered a setback during a simulated game in April, but he's set to start throwing next week. There's still not an exact time timetable for a return but Hoch reports the club is hoping he'll be ready sometime in June.

