Yankees' Dellin Betances: Will throw to hitters Tuesday

Betances (lat) threw to hitters Saturday and is scheduled to do so again Tuesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Betances threw 22 pitches, including breaking balls, during Saturday's session in Tampa and reported feeling well. Due to Hurricane Dorian, he'll head to Yankee Stadium for his next session Tuesday. If Betances continues to progress in his rehab, he could return to the big club in mid-September.