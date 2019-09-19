Yankees' Dellin Betances: Won't need surgery
Betances (Achilles) got a second opinion and will not require surgery, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.
He will be in a walking boot for a month and will then be reevaluated. The expectation is that he will be ready for spring training, but he is also a free agent after this season, which complicates things a little, as he could probably get a better contract if he is able to throw for teams once fully healthy and looks like his old self.
