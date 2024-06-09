The Yankees designated Santana for assignment on Sunday.
The right-hander was active early in June with four appearances in eight days, and he allowed eight runs over 5.1 frames in those outings. Santana has a 6.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB over 27.1 innings this season and will now go through the waiver process.
