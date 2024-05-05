Santana allowed one hit in one scoreless inning to earn the save during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Tigers. He struck out two.
Santana tossed his sixth-consecutive scoreless outing and was credited with his second save when the game was called after eight innings due to rain. Had the game completed a full nine innings, it is likely that the Yankees' regular closer Clay Holmes would have earned the nod despite having thrown 15 pitches to close out Saturday's contest.
