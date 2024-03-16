Santana is "in the mix" for a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Santana is currently on a minor-league contract and is in camp as a non-roster invitee, but he appears to have a good chance of opening the campaign in the big-league bullpen. Goodman reports that the right-hander is sporting a new cutter (which he learned from ex-Yankee Frankie Montas) this spring, and that the offering has become his go-to pitch. The results for Santana have been promising, as he's allowed just one earned run on nine hits while compiling a 10:0 K:BB over 7.2 innings in Grapefruit League action.