Santana earned the save Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing no hits and no walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

Santana was given another opportunity Sunday after allowing two runs in his first appearance of 2024 on Friday and delivered a five-out save. The reliever had his contract selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 5, but considering his career 5.18 ERA, Santana will likely be at the back end of the Yankees and see minimal high-leverage work moving forward.