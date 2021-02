The Yankees announced Wednesday that Dietrich signed a minor-league contract with the organization that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

Dietrich, 31, will vie for a bench role with the Yankees after spending the 2020 campaign with Texas. Though Dietrich was able to provide some pop (five home runs) over his 75 plate appearances with the Rangers, a bloated 28 percent strikeout rate limited him to a .197 average.