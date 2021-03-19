Dietrich is slashing .111/.304/.278 with a home run and three RBI in eight games this spring.

Dietrich is with New York as a non-roster invitee and is among a handful of players vying for one of the team's final roster spots. He hasn't been able to get going at the plate thus far, though Bryan Hoch of MLB.com notes that Dietrich's offensive struggles don't necessarily disqualify him from making the team in the eyes of manager Aaron Boone. "It's more about what are they looking like, whether there's a result or not," Boone said. "In Deet's case, he very much looks like the hitter he's been throughout most of his career. I feel like physically he's been in a really good spot. We've gotten him in a lot of positions. I would say it's more about physically where [he is] and track record."