Garcia has been promoted to Low-A Charleston amidst a series of moves in the Yankees' farm system in the wake of their deadline deals, Pinstriped Prospects reports.
Garcia was hitting .270/.397/.565 in 33 games at Rookie ball before his promotion, with nine homers and six stolen bases in as many attempts. Even more encouraging is that he cut his strikeout rate from 34.3% down to a still-high 27.7%, while maintaining a 17% walk rate. The converted shortstop has Miguel Andujar ahead of him in the farm system, albeit three levels up and three years ahead in age. How he handles the strike zone against tougher pitching will be important to monitor.
