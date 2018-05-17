Yankees' Dermis Garcia: Reports to Low-A
Garcia (undisclosed) has been assigned to Low-A Charleston, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Garcia is set to make his 2018 debut after missing the first bit of the season with an undisclosed ankle injury. The 20-year-old prospect hit .227/.312/.518 with eight homers in 30 games with the RiverDogs last year.
More News
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...