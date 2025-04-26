Williams (0-2) took the loss after blowing his save Friday against the Blue Jays after giving up three runs on two hits in the ninth inning. He did not record an out.

Williams was brought in for the ninth inning to protect a 2-1 lead. After giving up a single and hitting Andres Gimenez with a pitch, Williams yielded the Yankees' lead after Alejandro Kirk doubled to center field. Williams was tagged for a third run after being lifted, and he came away with the loss as the Yankees batters couldn't come through in the bottom of the frame. Friday was Williams' first blown save opportunity and second game in a row (third time of the season) that he gave up three earned runs. He has an 11.25 ERA and 2.38 WHIP over eight innings, and more outings like Friday could lead to a change in who takes on closing duties out of the Yankees' bullpen.