Williams (3-6) took the loss against Houston on Wednesday, allowing four runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning.

The game was tied 4-4 when Williams took the mound in the eighth inning. He immediately found himself in trouble, giving up a double and a walk to the first two batters he faced. Williams fanned two of the next three hitters to nearly wiggle out of the mess, but he then walked in a run before giving way to Camilo Doval, who allowed all three of his inherited runners to score. Williams has been prone to blow-ups this season -- he's given up multiple runs in 10 outings, and in half of those instances he's surrendered at least three runs. Despite an impressive 78:23 K:BB over 53 frames, his ERA sits at an ugly 5.60 on the season.