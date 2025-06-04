Williams gave up a run on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Guardians.

With Luke Weaver (hamstring) on the shelf, Williams is being given another crack at the closer role, but he once again struggled to get the job done. The right-hander served up a one-out double to Carlos Santana before pinch hitter Daniel Schneemann pulled a changeup into right field for an RBI single, and Williams ultimately needed 30 pitches (22 strikes) to escape the frame. He has been pitching better of late, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over the 10 innings prior to Tuesday's appearance, but the Yankees do have options like Mark Leiter and Fernando Cruz available if Williams' April issues return.