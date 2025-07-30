Williams earned the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rays, allowing one run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in an inning of work.

Williams had some room to work with but did not make it easy on himself. He allowed a leadoff triple that would come into score and escaped more damage with a game-ending punchout with runners on second and third. Williams has now allowed a run in three of his last five outings but his only blown save of the year happened back on April 25. He now has 17 saves to go along with a 4.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB in 40.1 innings.