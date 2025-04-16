Williams earned the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Royals, striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Williams got the call to come into the ninth inning to protect a 4-2 lead. He needed 16 pitches (11 of which were strikes) to get through the frame, finishing things off by punching out MJ Melendez to record his third save of the season. Williams has not given up a run over his last three outings and has struck out three batters while allowing two hits and two walks in those three innings.