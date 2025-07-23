Williams picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

While Williams did allow the potential tying run to get aboard, he poured in 15 of his 19 pitches for strikes en route to nabbing his 15th save of the season. The 30-year-old right-hander has remained New York's top option for ninth-inning work even with Luke Weaver back in the mix. Over his last 26.2 innings, Williams has recorded a stellar 2.36 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 38:5 K:BB while converting each of his 11 save chances.